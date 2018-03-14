Princeton Board of Education approves salary schedule

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved at its meeting Monday evening the 2018-2019 certified staff salary schedule as well as the wage schedule for non-certified staff which were approved with no changes.

The board will review revenue and expenditures in June to determine if additional funds can be contributed to salary increases. The board reviewed proposed increases to the extra duty stipends for next school year as well.

The board tabled the purchase of a new elementary school gym sound system and will look into improving the current system.

It was announced that Princeton R-5 will be in session March 28th and 29th, April 2nd, and May 21st and 22nd to make up five days missed due to inclement weather.

The board approved additional board policies and Dennis Gutshall reported construction on the new additions is underway again after a slow period due to weather.

After a closed session, it was announced that the board approved teaching contracts for next school year. The board also approved the resignations of food cashier Anna DeMoss and extra duty assistant boys basketball coach Thomas Hotmer. The board approved the employment of fourth through sixth-grade teacher Holly Meek. Heather Hall was approved as a junior class sponsor, and Jim Palmer was approved as assistant track coach.

