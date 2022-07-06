Milan woman arrested on drug allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports the arrest of a woman in connection with an incident last Friday in the 600 block of West 3rd Street.

The chief says Tammi West of Milan is held on a $15,000 cash-only bond at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. She faces Sullivan County charges of alleged possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

West is 49 years old and is scheduled in the Associate Division of Sullivan County Circuit Court on Thursday morning.

Also to be in court tomorrow is 42-year-old Stephen Thompson who was arrested by Milan Police Friday at the same address in Milan. Thompson is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. His bond also is $15,000.