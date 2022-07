Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

No action was taken Tuesday evening by the Trenton Board of Adjustments as Deputy City Clerk Traci Maberry reports the request for a zoning variance was withdrawn before the public hearing.

It had been announced that Mark and Teisha Ledbetter sought a variance on the minimum lot frontage to allow the construction of a house at 1813 Merrill Street in Trenton.