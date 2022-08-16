Milan man arrested on rape allegation in Adair County as well as traffic violations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resident of Milan was arrested Monday night in Sullivan County for an alleged offense in Adair County and traffic violations.

Thirty-five-year-old Kenneth Pendergraft was arrested on a felony warrant alleging he had violated the terms of his bond. The Adair County charge was statutory rape in the first degree involving a child who was less than 12 years old at the time, in June of 2020.

Pendergraft has also been accused on a Sullivan County felony warrant for no operator’s license and two traffic violations.

Pendergraft was being held in custody without bond. A bond revocation hearing is on September 12th in Adair County Circuit Court.