Milan man arrested on rape allegation in Adair County as well as traffic violations

Local News August 16, 2022 KTTN News
MSHP Cruiser and Boat
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A resident of Milan was arrested Monday night in Sullivan County for an alleged offense in Adair County and traffic violations.

Thirty-five-year-old Kenneth Pendergraft was arrested on a felony warrant alleging he had violated the terms of his bond. The Adair County charge was statutory rape in the first degree involving a child who was less than 12 years old at the time, in June of 2020.

Pendergraft has also been accused on a Sullivan County felony warrant for no operator’s license and two traffic violations.

Pendergraft was being held in custody without bond. A bond revocation hearing is on September 12th in Adair County Circuit Court.

Post Views: 241
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.