Cameron man injured in three-vehicle crash on I-35

A Cameron resident was the only injury listed in a three-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Clay County.

Twenty-three-year-old Timothy Sifers was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. Drivers of two pickup trucks, 64-year-old Christopher Jensen of Stanberry and 34-year-old Austin Hassebrock of Van Meter, Iowa were not reported injured.

All three vehicles were northbound on Interstate 35 when the Jensen and Hassebrock pickups were slowing due to traffic congestion when the Sifers sports utility vehicle struck the trailer being towed by Jensen. After impact, the sports utility vehicle overturned and struck the trailer of Hassebrock’s pickup.

The sports utility vehicle was demolished. The patrol said Sifers was not using a seat belt while the two other drivers did.