Mercer County Sheriff arrests Princeton woman on theft and drug allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Princeton woman on July 20th after a laptop was reported as stolen from the library in Princeton.

Fifty-five-year-old Judith Ann Worstell has been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. She has also been charged with the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing.

Online court information shows there is no bond at this time. Worstell is scheduled for court on July 25th.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were dispatched to the library for the stolen laptop, and the female suspect was captured on security camera footage.

When a deputy made contact with the suspect at her residence, she reportedly was found to be in possession of the laptop as well as methamphetamine.