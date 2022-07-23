MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 25, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 25 – 31.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route M – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to U.S. Route 169, near Union Star through July. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Atchison County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Interstate 29 through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge deck repair at the bridge over I-29, July 25 – 29. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to guide motorists through the workzone.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Tarkio to the Brownville Bridge, July 25 – 29

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, July 25 – 29

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through July. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route K – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Andrew County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

County Road 45 SE (I-29 outer road by Pilot truck stop) – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route DD to Route H, July 25 – 26, 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route KK – CLOSED for pavement repair, July 27, 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route Y – Pavement repair from Route DD to Route 116, July 28

Caldwell County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NW Carter Road to SW Houghton Road, July 27 – 28, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED for a slide repair project from Route C to County Road 217, through mid-August. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, between Route D and Route PP, through July. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)*

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Miami Station Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)*

Route B – CLOSED for pothole patching from County Road 290 to U.S Route 65, July 25 – 29, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Chariton County

Route 139 – Maintenance on the bridge over Stanley Lake, through July.

Route 129 – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route P to Route D, July 25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route D to Route O, July 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route O to Route W, July 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route HH – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route W to Route 129, July 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through September.

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through September.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, either direction, through July.

Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road through early August. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

More info: modot.org/clinton-county-us-route-69-and-route-116-intersection-improvement-project (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 48 to mile marker 45, July 26 – 29. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 14-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route 13 – Culvert replacement from Drake Avenue to Elmwood Avenue, July 26

Route N – Pothole patching, July 27 – 29

Route B – Pothole patching, July 27 – 29

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge, through August.

Grundy County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 105th Street to 100th Street, July 25, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 108th Street to NE 70th Street, July 26 – 29, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m. daily

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-35 through September. More info: modot.org/multi-county-bridge-deck-replacement-project (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to Route DD, July 25, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route N to Route UU, July 26, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route EE to Utah Avenue (Worth County), July 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route MM – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route CC to 290th Avenue, July 28, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to Route DD, July 29, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through early August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project through early August. Interstate traffic is being rerouted to the on/off ramps at Exit 92 to bypass the bridge reconstruction.

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue, and from Route 111 north of Forest City to the Little Tarkio River, through December. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 111 – CLOSED for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project from U.S. Route 159 to just north of the railroad crossing at the southern end of Big Lake, through July. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Del Rio Road – CLOSED north of U.S. Route 159 for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project, through mid-August. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route D to Route DD, July 25 – 26, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 113 to Route D, July 28, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Linn County

Route CC – CLOSED to local traffic only for a culvert replacement from Route O to Route CC, July 25 – 28, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, just over the Linn County line, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. U.S. Route 36 will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction. Single-lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. Some on/off ramps may close during resurfacing. Advanced notice will be provided for all ramp closures. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route V – CLOSED to local traffic only for a culvert replacement from LIV 220 to Route K, July 25 – 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sandy Creek Bridge through late August.\

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Maryville, through August. A signed detour is in place.\

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 120th Street to 135th Street, July 25, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route U – Shoulder work, July 25 – 26

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Oak Street to Plum Street in Elmo, July 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 320th Street to Route 113 in Skidmore, July 27, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Main Street to Hickory Street in Elmo, July 27, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work, July 27 – 28

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Century Road to Catalina Road, July 28, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136, July 25 – 29, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Worth County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Utah Avenue, July 25, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Utah Avenue to Route EE (Harrison County), July 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route M – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 169 to Route C, July 27 – 28