Mercer County Health Department to host focus groups to determine community needs

The Mercer County Health Department will hold community health assessment focus groups to allow the public to ask questions and assist in determining community needs.

Group sessions will be held in the basement of the Mercer County Health Department of Princeton on January 26th, the Modena Community Center on January 30th, the Mercer Community Building on February 2nd, and the Ravanna Community Building on February 8th. Each meeting will run from 7 to 8 pm.

The Mercer County Health Department’s community health assessment will go live on January 15th. A link is to be posted on the health department’s Facebook page. Paper copies will also be available next week at locations that are to be announced.

