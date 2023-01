Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler will speak at the next Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. The event will be at the Barton Farm Campus of Trenton January 25th at noon.

Gibler will provide an update on the fire department’s training facility and other fire department happenings.

The price per person for lunch January 25th is $12 for chamber members and $13 for non-members.

RSVP by calling the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce no later than January 20th at 660-359-4324.

