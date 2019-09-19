Mercer County Health Department to celebrate National Walk to School Day

The Mercer County Health Department of Princeton will celebrate National Walk to School Day with its Annual Walk to School.

Princeton R-5 students in kindergarten through fifth grade to participate are encouraged to participate in this year’s free event the morning of October 2, 2019. Health Department Administrator Gina Finney says students will meet with Princeton softball players at bus stops at 7:20 that morning and will walk to school at 7:30.

The purpose of the event is to allow younger students to meet older ones and promote safety information, such as stranger danger and pedestrian safety rules. Safe Kids Northwest Missouri sponsors and pays for the Mercer County Health Department’s Walk to School.

Finney says goody bags will be provided to participants. Permission slips are to be sent home with Princeton students in the next week and the forms should be returned by September 27th.

The health department held its Walk to School in Mercer last year with approximately 20 students participating in last year’s event.

Contact the Mercer County Health Department about the event in Princeton October 2nd at 660-748-3630.

