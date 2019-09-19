Crowder State Park to host “Fall Hike” on Tall Oaks Trail

Local News September 19, 2019 KTTN News
Crowder State Park

Join park staff at the campground amphitheater at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 5 for a 4.2-mile guided hike on Tall Oaks Trail.

Plants, trees, and animals along the route will be discussed during the hike. Tall Oaks Trail is a diverse trail that allows visitors to traverse a wide variety of the natural communities found throughout the park.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes and insect repellent.

Crowder State Park is located in northern Missouri, off Highway 65; west of Trenton off Highway 146. For more information about the event, call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473.

