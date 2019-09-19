Princeton High School announces Homecoming royalty

Princeton R-5 High School held its Homecoming Coronation on Wednesday with the announcement that Homecoming King is Tyler Richter, and the Queen is Lindsey Batson.

Other Homecoming King candidates were Jason Lewis and Preston Thomas with Queen candidates Lacie Lewis and Kennedy Norton. Junior class attendants were Owen Schreffler and Emily Hanson, sophomore class attendants were Kaleb Thomas and Kinslee Stokley. Attendants from the freshmen class were James Meyer and Makayla Meyer.

Line up for the Princeton Homecoming Parade on Friday morning will take place at 8:30 with the parade to begin at 9:15 following the tractor cruise for Calamity Jane Days.

A pep rally will be at the high school at 10 o’clock with school dismissal at 12:45.

Princeton will play Milan in the Homecoming football game on Friday night at 7 o’clock with the Homecoming dance to follow from 9:30 to 11:30.

