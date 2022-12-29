Meeting for group in Marceline taking bus trip set for January 7, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A meeting will be held in Marceline regarding Diamond Tours bus trips to be offered in 2023.

The meeting at the Walsworth Community Center on January 7th at 2 pm will include discussion and signups for the trips.

Trips include New Orleans, Washington, D. C., the Ark Encounter, Memphis, and Cape Cod. The Marceline Nutrition Center sponsors the Ark Encounter, and the Walsworth Community Center sponsors the Cape Code trip. The other trips are sponsored by the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railroad Employees.

More information on the trips or the meeting on January 7th can also be obtained by calling Dennis VanDyke at 660-734-2195.

