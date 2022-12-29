Bethany woman injured in crash on Highway 136

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Bethany woman sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle she drove ran off the road into a ditch two miles east of Albany the afternoon of December 28th.

Emergency medical services took 58 year old Debra Tilley to the Mosaic Medical Center of Albany.

The SUV traveled west on U. S. Highway 136 before it reportedly crossed the center line, went off the south side of the road into the ditch, and struck a concrete culvert. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels on the south side of the road. The SUV was totaled.

The Patrol notes Tilley wore a safety device.

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Related