Bethany woman injured in crash on Highway 136

Local News December 29, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Accident-Crash graphic
The Highway Patrol reports a Bethany woman sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle she drove ran off the road into a ditch two miles east of Albany the afternoon of December 28th.

Emergency medical services took 58 year old Debra Tilley to the Mosaic Medical Center of Albany.

The SUV traveled west on U. S. Highway 136 before it reportedly crossed the center line, went off the south side of the road into the ditch, and struck a concrete culvert. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels on the south side of the road. The SUV was totaled.

The Patrol notes Tilley wore a safety device.

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

