Marson Foods to build new facility in Hazelwood, investing $35 million, creating 45 new jobs

Marson Foods, LLC, a manufacturer of waffle products, announced that it will build a new facility in Hazelwood, investing $35 million and creating 45 new, high-paying jobs. The company’s expansion to the area includes the establishment of a distribution facility and production lines to increase its capacity to nourish communities while raising awareness for hunger relief efforts.

“We’re excited to see Marson Foods investing and creating jobs in Hazelwood and look forward to its contributions to the region and our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As we work to grow our economy and improve the lives of Missourians, we appreciate the commitment of quality employers to strengthen Missouri communities. Marson Foods is a welcome addition to a growing list of top-tier companies that recognize our state as an ideal location to do business and make a valuable impact.”

Marson Foods manufactures delicious and nutritious waffle products for K-12 schools and the food service industry through an established network of trusted distributors and brokers. Marson Foods demonstrates its commitment to communities and their respective school districts by addressing food inequities throughout the country.

“I am excited to start a new chapter for Marson Foods in St. Louis, and more specifically Hazelwood,” said David Marson, President and CEO of Marson Foods. “This community will always have a special place in my heart, and I am grateful to have the continued opportunity to give back to the area.”

The Marsons sold their previous company, Nature’s Bakery, to KIND, a healthy snacking leader and member of the Mars family of companies. Marson Foods’ new facility will total more than 147,000 square feet of space and be located at 1590 Tradeport Drive in Hazelwood. New jobs created at the location will pay salaries well above the average county wage.

“We’re proud to have assisted Marson Foods as it expands to our state and works to help Missourians prosper,” said Michelle Hataway, Deputy Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This project is a shining example of the partnerships and positive results that the team sport of economic development brings to our state and its citizens. Marson Foods’ presence in Hazelwood will bring lasting benefit to the community and its families.”

For this expansion, Marson Foods will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About Marson Foods

Marson Foods is a premier manufacturer of delicious quality waffle products for K-12 and food service. The company uses an established network of trusted distributors and brokers to assist in servicing its customers throughout the United States. All of Marson Foods’ waffles are formulated to meet school nutritional requirements and serve as a great option for schools seeking something new, fun, and delicious to add to their breakfast/lunch menu planning, grab-and-go, and summer feeding programs.

To learn more about Marson Foods, visit the Marson Foods website.

