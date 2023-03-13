CK Power family of companies opens Terramac facility in St. Louis, creating 75 new jobs

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

CK Power, an industry-leading distributor, manufacturer, and service provider for engines, power generation, powertrain, and off-highway power solutions, announced that it has opened a new St. Louis manufacturing facility for subsidiary Terramac, creating 75 new jobs. Terramac is a prominent rubber-tracked crawler carrier manufacturer.

“We’re thrilled to see a world-class manufacturer like Terramac growing and creating jobs right here in Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our dedication to a stronger workforce and improved infrastructure continues to achieve results, and we wish Terramac all the best as it continues to thrive in our state. As this company establishes a new facility in St. Louis, we look forward to the impact it will bring for the local economy and Missourians in the area.”

Terramac is U.S.-based and focuses on engineering innovative and versatile off-road equipment solutions that serve several industries, including utility, general construction, environmental, renewable energy, drilling, pipeline, mining, and landfill management. Crawler carriers are best known for their low ground pressure, which allows them to traverse challenging terrain and various ground conditions with ease. Terramac manufactures three straight frame and two rotating carrier models with multiple configuration options as well as a purpose-built line designed for utility and oversized support equipment.

“We are excited about revitalizing the plant facility, as well as the neighboring area,” said JJ Costello, Vice President of Business Development of CK Power Family of Companies. “We plan to create many new jobs over the next couple of years, drawing from the local workforce to help support our goals for the company and the community.”

Terramac’s new facility is expected to be operational by the spring of this year. New jobs added will include both skilled manufacturing and office roles.

“Terramac opening a new location in St. Louis is great news for the region,” said Michelle Hataway, Deputy Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re proud to have assisted this quality employer as it makes a positive difference for Missouri workers and their families.”

For this expansion, Terramac will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

About CK Power

CK Power has been engineering, building, and distributing off-highway power solutions since 1929. In 90 years of doing business, the company has witnessed a lot of change. The industry has evolved, technology has improved, and CK Power has grown significantly since its start as a small distributor in St. Louis. Today, CK Power is a leading manufacturer and distributor of off-highway power products. The company’s world-class team has earned a reputation for routinely engineering custom power solutions to tackle “impossible” application challenges. Amidst all the change, CK Power remains committed to its customers, people, and the quality of its products.

To learn more about CK Power, visit the CK Power website.

About Terramac

Terramac is a subsidiary of the CK Power Family of Companies and a leading manufacturer of rubber-tracked crawler carriers. Units are supported by an expansive dealer network delivering localized sales, rentals, service, and support to customers throughout the world.

To learn more about Terramac, visit the Terramac website..

