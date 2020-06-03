Man who shot Trenton police officer Jasmine Diab, has trial set for February, 2021

A trial setting was held in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court Tuesday, June 2nd for a man accused of wounding Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab last June.

Thirty nine year old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s case was continued to February 16th through 19th, 2021 for a jury trial. A pre-trial conference is set for November 3rd.

A trial was previously scheduled for July 20th through 24th.

Griffin has been charged with the felonies of first degree assault or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim; unlawful use of a weapon—shoot at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building—death or injury; and armed criminal action.

Diab was wounded in the June 14th, 2019 shooting at Winston while she transported Griffin through Daviess County.

The case was transferred in November on a change of venue from Daviess to Livingston County.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares