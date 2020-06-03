Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Gentry County

The Tri-County Health Department reported the morning of Wednesday, June 3rd the third and fourth deaths of Gentry County residents due to COVID-19. The residents were women. One was in her 80s, and the other was in her 90s.

The health department reported the second COVID-19-related death in Gentry County Tuesday, June 2nd. That resident was a man in his 60s, and the case was not travel-related.

The first COVID-19-related death in Gentry County was reported May 26th.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ online COVID-19 Dashboard showed Gentry County had had a total of 41 cases of the virus as of the afternoon of Tuesday, June 2nd at 2 o’clock.

The Tri-County Health Department serves Gentry, DeKalb, and Worth counties.

