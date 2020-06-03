Charges dismissed against KC man involved in vehicle pursuit in March, 2019

Felony charges have been dismissed for a Kansas City man who was accused of being involved in a vehicle pursuit in March 2019.

The Clinton County Circuit Clerk’s Office reports the state dropped charges for Kenneth Sneed of first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk—first offense and resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing. NAo hearing is scheduled.

The Highway Patrol previously reported the car Sneed drove struck two vehicles on southbound Interstate 35. Three children in the vehicle reported as not wearing safety devices sustained minor injuries.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares