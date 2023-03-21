Man involved in Mercer County shooting call faces multiple felony charges

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Four criminal counts have been filed against a rural Princeton man following a weekend incident in Mercer County.

Fifty-year-old Ray Frank Lewis of 15211 Cloe Place has been charged with three felonies: unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting; possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully possessing a weapon, and felony controlled substance. There’s a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia as a prior drug offense.

Lewis is to be arraigned Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the Associate Division of Mercer County Circuit Court. Bond initially was denied by the court.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies responded early Sunday to a residence in rural Mercer County where shots reportedly had been fired. A suspect had allegedly fired at an individual after an altercation between the two. After the incident, the suspect had retreated to a residence, but after talking by phone with the individual, he came out and surrendered without further action.

Authorities learned there were no injuries from the Saturday incident.

