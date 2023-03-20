Authorities respond to “shots fired” call in Mercer County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

During the early morning hours of Sunday, March 19, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department received a phone call reporting that several shots had been fired at an individual after an alleged altercation between two parties.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and Mercer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence in rural Mercer County. Once on the scene, it was discovered that there were no injuries. The male subject that allegedly fired the shots had retreated to a residence. After speaking with the male subject via phone, he exited the residence and surrendered without further incident to law enforcement.

This is an ongoing investigation, so no individuals have been identified pending the filing of formal charges. Further information will be released as the investigation is completed.

