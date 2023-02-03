Man from Kansas sentenced to 13 years in a Missouri prison for sex trafficking children

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Shawnee, Kansas, man was sentenced in federal court in Missouri for sex trafficking two teenage victims.

Antonio B. Flemming, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 13 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Flemming to 15 years of supervised release following incarceration. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.

On July 28, 2022, Flemming pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking a child. Flemming admitted that he recruited two 16-year-old victims from St. Joseph, Mo., and the Kansas City, Mo., area to engage in prostitution between Jan.1 and Feb. 1, 2019.

Flemming was arrested by a Lenexa, Kan., police officer on Feb. 1, 2019, as he and an unidentified woman were leaving a local hotel with one of the child victims. Investigators learned that Flemming and the woman had dropped off one of the child victims at the victim’s home at about midnight, then drove to St. Joseph to pick up another child victim in order to meet with a client at a Lenexa hotel. When that meeting didn’t occur, Flemming and the child victim had sex in the hotel room instead. They were leaving the hotel together when they were stopped by the police officer.

Investigators interviewed both of the child victims, who said Flemming initially recruited them to do “massages” for clients, which they quickly learned actually meant having sex with clients. One of the child victims told investigators she saw clients for Flemming approximately five to six times a day, three times a week, in January 2019.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine A. Connelly. It was investigated by Homeland Security Investigation and the Lenexa, Kan., Police Department.

