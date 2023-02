WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An all-terrain vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon hospitalized a Macon resident.

Forty-two-year-old Christopher Maloney received serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.

Maloney was ejected when the four-wheeler struck a ditch and overturned on top of him. The report indicates he was not using any safety equipment

The crash occurred on private property on South Allen Street, north of Blackburn Street, in Macon.

Minor damage was listed for the ATV.

