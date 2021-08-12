Man charged with 118 felony counts of child sex crimes bound over to Division One of Linn County Circuit Court

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A case has been bound over to Division One of Linn County Circuit Court for a Macon man charged with 118 felony counts.

Online court information shows 54-year-old Kenneth Harper faces multiple counts of child molestation, statutory sodomy, and statutory rape.

Harper waived a preliminary hearing on August 12, 2021. An arraignment is scheduled in Division One on October 5, 2021.

The alleged incidents happened from 1996 to 2010. The court ordered the probable cause statement to be kept confidential to protect the victims’ rights.

