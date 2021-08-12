Grundy County Commission to meet on August 17

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission next week will hold a tax rate hearing and attend a meeting about the county’s 911 radio system.

The hearing will be at the courthouse in Trenton on August 17, 2021, at 9 o’clock in the morning. The proposed tax rate for Grundy County is $.1967 per $100 valuation. That is a decrease of $.0198 from 2020. The tax rate ceiling is $.3965, and the maximum tax rate after the sales tax rollback is $.1810.

Grundy County’s assessed valuation for the current tax year totals $135,457,340. That is an increase of $5,389,378 from the previous year. The current year’s total assessed valuation includes $75,112,050 for real estate, $32,963,815 for personal property, and $27,381,475 for railroad and utility. Budgeting revenues for 2021 total $260,000.

Grundy County’s new construction for 2021 is listed at $795,608. Revenue derived directly from new construction at the proposed tax rate is estimated to be $1,565.

The Grundy County Commission will meet with resident Chad Crawford at the courthouse on August 17th at 9:30 in the morning to discuss abating taxes.

The commission will also attend a meeting with Tusa Consulting Services of Liberty in the Sugg Room of the Ketcham Community Center next August 19th at 6 o’clock in the evening regarding the county’s 911 radio system. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray notes the meeting is to include a review of the proposal the company has been working on and a presentation to fire departments, the Trenton Police Department, and Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

