Two additional COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Livingston County.

The health center notes that brings the total deaths to six for Livingston County. Six new COVID-19 cases have also been reported, which brings the cumulative total to 385.

Sixty-seven of the cases are active, and there are 10 current hospitalizations. Seventeen of the active cases are at facilities, 46 are in the community, and four are in schools.

