Livingston County Health Center to offer free cholesterol testing

To raise awareness about heart health, the Livingston County Health Center has announced the opportunity for free cholesterol testing, by appointment only, on Tuesdays in February. Testing will be performed on every Tuesday in February from 8 to 10 am by appointment only for Livingston County residents.

A spokesman for the center says maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is a great way to keep your heart healthy. It can lower your chances of getting heart disease or having a stroke. All adults age 20 or older should have their cholesterol (and other traditional risk factors) checked every four to six years. If certain factors put you at high risk, or if you already have heart disease, your doctor may ask you to check it more often. Work with your doctor to determine your risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke and create a plan to reduce your risk.

Those interested should call 660-646-5506 to schedule an appointment with the Livingston county health center which is at 800 Adam drive in Chillicothe.

There is a limit of one free test per individual during the February promotion.

