FCS Financial returns $39.5 million to members in cash patronage

Recently, the FCS Financial Board of Directors announced the cooperative is returning $39.5 million to their member-owners in cash patronage for the 2022 calendar year.

“As a member-owned cooperative, FCS Financial is committed to the success of Missouri’s farmers, ranchers, and rural communities,” Robert Guinn, FCS Financial CEO, says. “In 2022, we met the challenges presented to us and finished strong while remaining well-capitalized. Based on our yearend financial position, the board of directors determined that FCS Financial was able to share that success with our member-owners through our patronage program putting money back into Missouri’s rural communities.”

Each FCS Financial office will host Customer Appreciation Day on March 21 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Patronage checks can be picked up on Customer Appreciation Day but attendance is not required for FCS Financial members to receive their checks. Checks that are not distributed by the end of business on March 31 will be mailed.

Since 2006, FCS Financial has returned more than $250 million to members. Patronage payments are based on a member’s loan business activity with the association. Each eligible member’s patronage check will be available from March 21 through March 31 at the FCS Financial office where their loan is serviced.

For more information, contact your local FCS Financial office at 1-800-444-3276 or visit the FCS Financial website where you will find a link to the 2022 Patronage Program under “About Us.”

