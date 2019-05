The Livingston County/Chillicothe Emergency Operations Center has been activated due to major flooding and road closures.

Livingston County Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas and Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly report provisions for shelters have been set up. Residents are advised to travel only if necessary and to verify road conditions before traveling with proper authorities.

Livingston County residents who need assistance should call the Emergency Operations Center hotline at 660-646-2139.