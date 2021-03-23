Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center announces new Director of Education

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center of Trenton announces a new Director of Education. Gail Bryan oversees and develops all of the education programs Life Options provides. She grew up in Liberty and has lived in the Green Hills area since 2014.

Bryan says one of the goals of Life Options is to build and facilitate education programs that increase knowledge and build confidence because “pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting…can be scary and overwhelming.” She adds that the center can “help equip parents with evidence-based curriculum, community resources, and material goods.” The programs provided by Life Options are free to participants.

The center currently provides a 20-week pregnancy education program that covers topics including health pregnancy and childbirth, nutrition and breastfeeding, and child safety. Participants earn points as they go through the program, and the points can be used to get items for their babies from a baby boutique. Participants receive diapers and wipes at each appointment. Those completing all aspects of the program receive a new car seat and pack and play.

A parenting education track begins after a baby is born. The track covers topics such as getting a baby to sleep, infant nutrition, understanding an infant, crying, quality child care, and newborn sickness.

A fatherhood education program is in the development process, which will be geared toward men and their role as fathers. Fathers are currently welcome to accompany their partners to classes.

Bryan is also working on a post-abortion recovery program to provide counsel for women and men who have been impacted by a past abortion. Life Options reports one in four women have an abortion. Bryan says those women can need support and help in processing that experience years or decades after the abortion.

More information can be found by calling the Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center at 660-358-1378 or visiting lifeoptionsgreenhills.com.

Life Options is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Related