The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center in Chillicothe will hold free parenting classes via Zoom. Classes will be Tuesday mornings from 8 o’clock to 9:30 through April 20th.

Topics will include boundaries, children’s diagnoses, and transitional living skills. Participants can pick and choose classes.

Call the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center to get a Zoom link at 660-646-6872.

