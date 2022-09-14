Life Options Green Hills announces Fatherhood Program Manager

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center is pleased to introduce Bill Moore as their Fatherhood Program Manager. Mr. Moore oversees all the male services and facilitates the training for male volunteers. “I have a great team of men volunteers. Each one brings wisdom, gifts, and respect for each other and to this special calling to work with dads,” says Moore.

Mr. Moore came to Life Options with plans to volunteer when he learned of the staff opportunity. Bill Moore states, “what brought me to Life Options is the Fatherhood Program. I have seen fathers left out, and I know that is not God’s plan for a family. Biblical fathers are needed, and we as men are called to raise up the next generation. It is an honor to teach fathers to be the fathers they may not have had.”

Mr. Moore and his wife, Cheryl, moved to Missouri in 2017 and enjoy their country life. They like to see what God created as their entertainment; they call it TV (God’s TV). Mr. Moore likes to read God’s Word and work on cars, his mowers, and truck. They have four boys and three grandkids.

Bill Moore concludes, “I came to Life Options to volunteer for this program, and as God works, here I am designing and implementing the program. (Proverbs 3:5-6) Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths.”

To learn more about Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center, call 660-358-1378 or visit the Life Options Green Hills website. Life Options is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All services are provided at no cost.