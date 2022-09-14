Toddler Tuesdays to begin September 27 at Crowder State Park

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Toddlers and other preschool-aged children are invited to Toddler Tuesdays at Crowder State Park. These events will be held at the enclosed shelter at 9 a.m. starting Sept. 27 through Nov. 1. Each week, children will enjoy a nature story, make a nature craft or do another activity, such as a nature walk to look at the beauty of the natural world.

Event dates are as follows:

Sept. 27

Oct. 4

Oct. 11

Oct. 18

Oct. 25

Nov. 1

Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton. For more information, call 660-359-6473. Children must be accompanied by an adult.