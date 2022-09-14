Toddler Tuesdays to begin September 27 at Crowder State Park

Local News September 14, 2022
Crowder State Park
Toddlers and other preschool-aged children are invited to Toddler Tuesdays at Crowder State Park. These events will be held at the enclosed shelter at 9 a.m. starting Sept. 27 through Nov. 1. Each week, children will enjoy a nature story, make a nature craft or do another activity, such as a nature walk to look at the beauty of the natural world.

Event dates are as follows:

  • Sept. 27
  • Oct. 4
  • Oct. 11
  • Oct. 18
  • Oct. 25
  • Nov. 1

Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton. For more information, call 660-359-6473. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

