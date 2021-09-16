Latest judge announced for Missouri Days Marching Festival

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

William Stevenson graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Master of Science degree in Fashion Merchandising and Textiles, with a special emphasis in ballet costume design. William is a founding member of Eklipse Winter Guard (2001 WGI finalist), and a featured performer with Ubiquity Winter Guard 2004. During graduate school, he spent time as the assistant costume designer with the UK Opera Theater and Lexington Ballet Company.

Mr. Stevenson began teaching color guards in the winter of 2001. His accolades include multiple Kentucky state finalists, WGI regional finalists, and national semifinalists, and many gold and silver medalists in the Tristate Marching Arts circuit.

Currently a resident of Southern Indiana, he works in the performance apparel industry as a designer and product developer and is the color guard designer/coordinator for North Posey Junior/Senior High School in Indiana. He is the lead consultant and choreographer for the Mt. Vernon High School Band in Indiana and the lead choreographer for John F. Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids Iowa.

