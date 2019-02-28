KCP&L customers to see increase in monthly bill

The Missouri Public Service Commission reports Kansas City Power and Light-Greater Missouri Operations Company will adjust the fuel adjustment charge on the monthly bills of its electric customers effective tomorrow (Friday).

A residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will see the charge increase to about $4.92 per month which is an increase of $2.40 per month. The change reflects two filings made by GMO.

One change reflects the company’s fuel and purchased power costs from June to November 2018 while the other change is the company’s fuel adjustment charge true-up filing.

GMO provides electric service to about 323,500 customers in 31 counties. Those counties include Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, Carroll, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Ray, and Worth.