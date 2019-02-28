Trenton Police Department conducts search of Trenton High School and Trenton Middle School for narcotics

Local News February 28, 2019 KTTN News
Drug dog searching school lockers

At the request of the Trenton R-IX School District, officers with the Trenton Police Department, assisted by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, conducted a search for illegal narcotics at the Trenton High School and Trenton Middle School.

The search took place on Thursday, February 28, 2019, however, nothing of evidentiary value was located during the search.

Anyone having drug information or complaints about suspicious activities in their neighborhood are encouraged to contact the Trenton Police Department.

