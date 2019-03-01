Authorities find child wandering unsupervised in Chula

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office responded to Chula on Wednesday where a young child was found wandering unsupervised in the area.

A deputy was talking to the child when a caretaker called law enforcement dispatch to report the child as missing from home. A check of the home found it to be clean, and all the children appeared to be well cared for.

The sheriff’s office has made the required hotline call and notified the juvenile office. A report is to be sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and apply with a companion case.