KC man charged with arson and burglary now faces seven counts of child porn charges in Caldwell County

A Kansas City man, 27-year-old Harold Edwards Junior, has been charged in Caldwell County with seven counts of possessing child pornography.

Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports Edwards already was in custody in the Caldwell County Detention Center on charges stemming from arson fires on May 10th in Caldwell County.

Edwards is accused of three counts of arson, three counts of second-degree burglary, and three counts of first-degree property damage, at three different rural locations of house fires along Route D on May 10th.

Authorities reported that an elderly woman was found dead inside one of the houses while the other two houses were vacant.

Edwards was being held without bond with a court appearance scheduled for Thursday, July 7th in Caldwell County.

(Booking Photo (Courtesy Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department)