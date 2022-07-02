GRM Networks awards $3,750 in Community Improvement Grants

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

GRM Networks has awarded a total of $3,750 as part of the company’s Community Improvement Grant program.

Organizations receiving funding for the first 2022 semiannual distribution included the Harrison County Historical Society in Bethany, Missouri, the Lamoni Food Pantry in Lamoni, Iowa, and the Princeton, Missouri, Chamber of Commerce. Each of these organizations received $1,000 grants. Receiving a $750 grant was the City of Pleasanton, Iowa.

The Historical Society in Bethany will use their grant to purchase a laptop computer, software, scanner, and external hard drive to store historical documents and images preserving them for future generations.

The Food Pantry in Lamoni recently purchased a building allowing them to move the pantry from a basement facility to a one-story structure. They will use their grant to complete the buildout of the newly purchased building.

The Princeton Chamber plans to use its grant to purchase a used utility terrain vehicle to transport equipment and supplies during Chamber-sponsored community events as well as care of the Chamber’s flower boxes found throughout Princeton.

The City of Pleasanton, Iowa will use its grant to repair structures in the city’s park including the historical bandstand, a shelter house, and picnic tables.

Through the grant program, GRM Networks has positively influenced the communities in which it operates. Since 1999, GRM Networks has awarded numerous grants to deserving community organizations in its serving territory.

Applications for the next distribution of grants are being accepted now through November 1, 2022. Grant amounts vary, with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,500 awarded to successful applicants. The Cooperative’s Board of Directors will review applications and award grant amounts.

Applications may be downloaded by visiting the GRM website. Questions regarding grant applications should be directed to Amy Davison at 888-748-2110 or [email protected].