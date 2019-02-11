Job fairs scheduled in Trenton this week

Specific job fairs are scheduled Wednesday and Thursday of this week at the Trenton Job Center at 1104 Main Street located in the front portion of offices for the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission.

Manpower Employment Service has a hiring event Wednesday at 1 o’clock. Applicants should have completed a profile before meeting with a Manpower representative. Applicants also need to provide picture identification and one other ID.

The Missouri Department of Corrections has a job fair in Trenton Thursday morning from 8:30 to 11:30. A representative of the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron is to be available to meet with prospective employees. Those interested are asked to apply online at the website ease.mo.gov.

For more information, call the personnel clerk at 816 632 1390, phone extension 2119.