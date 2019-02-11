Two ejected from overturning vehicle in Ray County; passenger arrested

An accident Monday morning in Ray County resulted in two occupants being ejected from an overturning vehicle.

A vehicle was westbound when it ran off Highway 10 and overturned ejecting both occupants. The vehicle came to a stop on its passenger side and was demolished.

Taken by emergency medical services to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries were 43-year-old Phillip Goldsberry of Rayville and 29-year-old Raymond Hoover of Richmond. Neither was using a seat belt.

The highway patrol arrested the passenger, Raymond Hoover, for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance described as prescription narcotics. He was released for medical treatment.

