Two ejected from overturning vehicle in Ray County; passenger arrested

An accident Monday morning in Ray County resulted in two occupants being ejected from an overturning vehicle.
A vehicle was westbound when it ran off Highway 10 and overturned ejecting both occupants. The vehicle came to a stop on its passenger side and was demolished.
Taken by emergency medical services to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries were 43-year-old Phillip Goldsberry of Rayville and 29-year-old Raymond Hoover of Richmond. Neither was using a seat belt.
The highway patrol arrested the passenger, Raymond Hoover, for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance described as prescription narcotics. He was released for medical treatment.