The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor a fish fry to support the upkeep of the Spillman Event Center and other community projects in Jamesport.

Fish, potatoes, hush puppies, slaw, beans, and dessert will be served for dine-in or drive-through at the Spillman Center starting September 11th at 4 o’clock. Free will donations will be accepted and social distancing will be practiced.

Contact the Jamesport Community Association for more information at 660-684-6146.

