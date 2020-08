A Milan woman was injured when the sports utility vehicle she was driving ran off a Sullivan county route, overturned, and struck a fence.

The single-vehicle accident happened Wednesday afternoon on Route T, two miles south of Milan.

Injuries were minor for 28-year-old Clarissa Lemire of Milan, who was taken by an ambulance to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan.

The report noted she was not using a seat belt and the SUV was demolished.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares