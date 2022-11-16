Jamesport City Council announces results of meeting on November 14

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport City Council on November 14, 2022, voted to discontinue comp time for employees. The city clerk is to look into paid time off versus what the city has now with sick and vacation time.

Increasing the city’s contribution to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System was approved. City Clerk Shelley Page says the amount is to be determined after a study is done.

The council approved placing $100,000 from the sales tax fund into a three-year certificate of deposit and placing another $50,000 into a six-month CD.

Candidate filings for the April 4th election will take place at the office of the city clerk on December 6th from 8 o’clock to December 27th at 5 o’clock. The office will be closed through the noon hour and December 26th in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Openings are for one north ward alderman, one south ward alderman, and the mayor. They are two-year terms of office.