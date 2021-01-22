Iowa man to be arraigned in Caldwell County court after road rage incident where he repeatedly rammed car

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An arraignment has been scheduled for a man from Iowa who faces multiple felony charges in Caldwell County after what was described as a road rage incident by law enforcement in December.

Forty-two-year-old Ty Matthew Vaughn of Morning Sun, Iowa is scheduled in Division One of Circuit Court on February 9th.

Vaughn has been charged with the felonies of assault—second degree—special victim, two counts of assault—first degree or attempt, driving while intoxicated—chronic offender, driving while revoked or suspended, property damage—first degree, and armed criminal action. He also faces misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, assault—fourth degree—special victims, property damage—second degree, and owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility—first offense.

A probable cause statement from the Highway Patrol says Vaughn refused to cooperate with an investigation and refused sobriety tests.

An investigation based on statements from witnesses and victims determined Vaughn was pursuing the victims for unknown reasons as the vehicles traveled west on Business 36 to Highway 36 west. He is accused of following too closely and purposely striking the victim’s vehicle multiple times.

The probable cause statement adds that Vaughn has had four previous convictions for driving while intoxicated. They were in Henry County, Iowa in January 2005, October 2005, and November 2016 as well as in Worth County in February 2015. His driving record also showed five previous convictions for driving while revoked or suspended. They were in Iowa in February 2013, October 2014, March 2015, and December 2016 as well as in Worth County in February 2015.

