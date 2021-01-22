Trenton R-9 Courtwarming candidates announced

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Courtwarming candidates have been announced.

Senior candidates are Krista Ewing, Melanie Guerrero, Emily Owen, Preston Harris, Royce Jackson, and Kayden Harris. Other candidates are juniors Jenna Reeter and Kaden Owen, sophomores Makayla Hamilton and Tucker Otto, and freshmen Madi Moore and Gabe Novak.

Trenton High School Assistant Principal John Cowling reports Courtwarming week will be February 1st through 5th. There will be two junior varsity basketball games starting the evening of February 5th at 5 o’clock. Coronation will be around 7:30 between two varsity games.

No Courtwarming dance is planned.

Related