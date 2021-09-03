Investigation into illegal dumping at Route A bridge in Grundy County continues

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County authorities continue to investigate what is being described as an illegal trash dumping incident into the Weldon River at the Route A bridge in the northwest part of the county.

On Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Rodney Herring and Deputies Cox and Ratliff were able to collect and remove the trash, including a refrigerator plus other bags of trash, that were dumped off the Route A bridge.

The sheriff extended appreciation to Noah Lewis for the use of his equipment in helping to remove the refrigerator. The highway patrol provided traffic control over the bridge while the task was being completed.

Sheriff Herring added evidence was collected that he hopes will lead authorities to the suspects responsible for the illegal dumping incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department at (660) 359-2828 ext. 2, or submit a tip through the sheriff’s office app.

