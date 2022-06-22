Harrison County Health Department announces dates for additional town hall meetings

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Harrison County Health Department has announced the dates of other town hall meetings to discuss a community health needs assessment.

Meetings will be at the Ridgeway Community Building on June 28th, Cainsville Community Center on June 29th, and Gilman City Baptist Church on July 14th. It was previously announced that meetings would also be held at the Eagleville City Hall on June 22nd and the Bethany First United Methodist Church on June 23rd. Each of the town halls will be from 7 to 8 p.m.

The Harrison County Health Department is seeking input from county residents to understand the health needs of communities.

A link to a survey is also available on the health department’s Facebook page. The survey is expected to take less than five minutes to complete. Anyone needing help with the survey or wanting one mailed should call the health department at 660-425-6324.