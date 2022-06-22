Galt Community Fair set to run July 7th through 10th with “Better Together” theme

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Activities are planned for the Galt Community Fair from July 7th through 10th. The theme is “Better Together.”

The Galt Fire Protection District Ladies Auxiliary will serve hamburgers, hot dogs, and sides at the fire station July 7th from 5 to 8 p.m.

FFA and 4-H exhibits can be entered at the fire station on July 8th at 10 a.m. Quilts, crafts, floral arrangements, and garden entries can also be entered at that time. That Friday will also include a lunch room at 4 p.m. and Red Brush performing at a street dance from 6:30 to 10 o’clock.

A pancake breakfast will be July 9th from 8 to 10 o’clock. There will also be street contests at 10 o’clock and a lunch room at 11 o’clock. That Saturday evening, there will be a kiddie parade at 5:45 and the regular parade at 6 o’clock. Cash prizes will be given to first through third place in the parade for the categories of floats; best old car or truck, old tractor, and decorated horse and rider; and horse or mule hitch. Riker will perform at a street dance from 6:30 to 11 o’clock. Fireworks will start at 10 o’clock, and drawings will follow.

A Prince and Princess Contest is being held for the Galt Community Fair. Participants are preschoolers Eric Ray and Alivia Brown, kindergarteners John Wesley Millar and Ali McNelly, first graders Gannon Lowrey and Kendyll Bonnine, second graders Karter West and Carlee Wilson, third graders Hunter Novak and NovaLeigh Anderson, fourth-graders Waylon Jackson and Scarlette Lea, and fifth graders Carson Kasinger and Hope Smiley. Voting is open now at the Galt Cafe and Galt Hometown Grocery. The winner will be announced on the evening of July 9th.

A community church service will be held at the Galt Park on July 10th at 10:30 a.m.