Grundy Electric announces Youth Leadership Winners

Grundy Electric Cooperative announces area youth selected from local school districts to attend summer leadership conferences. Students submitted applications describing their community involvement, school activities, achievements, references, and a brief essay. Each finalist was interviewed by a panel of judges, and four delegates were selected to represent Grundy Electric.

Congratulations to high school juniors Chloe Billups of Ridgeway R-V and Cade Claycomb of Trenton R-IX School. Both were chosen as top finalists in the 2023 Grundy Electric Cooperative Youth Tour Leadership Conference and will be awarded an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. this summer! The Rural Electric Youth Tour is an annual week-long event in June when approximately 1,500 high school juniors from all over the country travel to our nation’s capital to learn more about government, cooperatives, and rural electrification. More than 100 students from Missouri will convene on Washington D.C. to enhance leadership skills and visit leaders in Congress. Chloe is the daughter of Scott and Sarah Billups of Ridgeway. Cade is the son of Clint and Shari Claycomb of Spickard.

Congratulations to Aubrey Utley of North Harrison R-III and Emma Walkup of Princeton R-IV. These high school juniors were awarded the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience (C.Y.C.L.E.) in Jefferson City.

The C.Y.C.L.E. program is a three-day leadership conference held annually in July. The focus is to show students more about electric cooperatives, teach leadership skills and experience Missouri state government. The program includes nationally known speakers, tours of great Missouri museums, and a day at the state Capitol. Aubrey is the daughter of Kenny and Anita Utley of Eagleville. Emma is the daughter of Samuel and Lucy Walkup of Princeton.

